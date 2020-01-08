Nukes are Fake - Why Many Believe Nuclear Weapons Aren't Real

Iran doesn't have nukes, neither does anybody, why would they need to fake nuclear weaponry? It is really another agenda, of the elite secret class, by reinstituting the draft, through fear tactics, they will be able to send off the majority of young, strong men, to fight overseas, while causing draught & famine + continuing to create false flag attacks, to take away guns, put anyone to death who owns a gun, then they are clear to send in the pedos who will force every female into polygamous satanic sex slavery marriages. As in the days of Noah, so shall it be on the Earth in the last days.



(didn't we nuke japan? no. look at Urbano Monte's world map, recently rediscovered from the 1500s; it shows an island that looks like Alaska, and is called Giapone Isola (island of Japan) where Alaska now is. The Japanese were put in internment camps, relocated to the "Land of the Rising Sun" then after demolishing everything, the globalists made it the alaska we know of today, home of HAARP. Chances are HAARP is zapping your brain right now, ladies, & gentlemen the devil is trying to microwave our dreams... not trying to be melodramatic, but, this is all exactly what will happen, I'm Alex Jones.