A Time Before Time-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 28 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published Yesterday

Seeing From the Beginning How God Is the Ultimate Sacrifice in John. We Also See the Holiness of God and the Light of God. In the Light of God We See an Altar, We See a Laver, and We See a Table of Shewbread. God's Holiness Is Something We Cannot Bear and Being in the Presence of God Almighty Is a Privilege. When We Become a New Creature in Christ, It Gives Us Access to the Presence of God. Christ Is Our Veil, Our Intercessor; Christ Takes Us Straight to the Father.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

