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Spain's Canary Islands See New Influx Of African Migrants Here's The Truth
Information Man Show
Information Man Show
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10 views • October 20, 2020
More than 1,000 migrants from Africa have arrived in the Spanish Canary Islands over the last 48 hours, the Red Cross says. These are figures that have not been seen for more than a decade.

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The show attempts to make assessments. To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.

(Podcast) Produced in 2020

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