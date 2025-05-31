BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🤡Pompeo backing Zelensky at Black Sea Security Forum
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1269 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 12 hours ago

'There’s NO walking away from [Ukraine] for US'

Trump’s former Sec. of State Pompeo backing Zelensky at Black Sea Security Forum

'When Putin lays down his weapons for a moment, there can't be life as it once was'

This loser warmonger served in the first administration of Donald Trump as director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2017 to 2018, and as the 70th United States secretary of state from 2018 to 2021. Cynthia

Adding, 

Germany's Merz flying to meet Trump in WH next Thursday

Think he'll try to beg for missiles for Ukraine?

Since Taurus deliveries for Zelensky looking far from certain

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy