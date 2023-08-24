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Democrats Have to Cheat or They Can’t Win: Tucker Interviews Trump
The New American
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683 views • August 24, 2023

Last night, Americans heard from the candidates vying for the Republican presidential nomination. In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Fox News hosted a debate that brought together eight of those candidates. At the same time, Tucker Carlson published his interview with front-runner Donald Trump. While the other candidates went at each other in Milwaukee, Trump and Tucker discussed election rigging, Joe Biden’s corruption, the likelihood of a civil war, and more. Today we look at both the debate and the Trump interview.   

Also, in a significant yet not surprising development in Russia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the fiery leader of the Wagner mercenary group who led a short-lived military uprising against Vladimir Putin’s government earlier this summer, died yesterday in a plane crash near Moscow. Speculation is whirling wildly that Prigozhin was actually killed by Putin’s government.   

In the second half of the show, Alex Newman interviews former White House communications staffer, author, and presidential historian Jane Cook about the teaching of American history, and Paul Dragu interviews John Birch Society CEO Bill Hahn about sheriffs in Illinois who have nullified unconstitutional firearm bans.   

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trumpdemocratsrussiarepublicanswagnerprigozhin
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