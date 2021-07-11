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TASA - July 05, 2021 - 9) Trade vs Commercial Banking, Money and the Bonds Trap - Justice Anna Von Reitz
O'Believers
O'Believers
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30 views • July 11, 2021
Money is being worshiped and if you believe the world is going to an end or in true disaster, then Money worshiping is playing big part of it. Think about it for a minute, Man kind is killing for Money. Money as tools becoming a spell on Man kind. Regarding the American State Nationals vendor cards, they will be through a controlled release flow without trashing the U.S Dollar, otherwise, the loaf of bread will be thousands of dollars, and that's what the criminals are looking for and pushing toward - hyperinflation.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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