It's all staged! Depopulation Plan in Progress

Isiah 42:18-23



So, your prbly asking yourself if Bill Gates and Dr.Faucci really are doubling down and going thru with the reduction of millions of americans...yes, ww3 in Israel and Palestine? Yes, Attacks in infrastructure... yes... Further more I may be wrong but I believe when more nations get involved and surround Israel and it pops off or when the lights go out that is my sense when the rapture will occur and Emmanuel Maccron will complete peace treaty to halt the war.Pretty sure somebody will have discernment and shoot him for believing he's the A.C but it's probably just a random person acting like a christan protestor. That's all I know.Look up,pray you will be worthy. I'm pretty sure this may be one of the only videos I make.God Bless You, See you at the wedding:)