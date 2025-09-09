The knowledge of good and evil, and salvation.

Jesus Christ came to “destroy the works of the devil”, which began when Adam and Eve acquired the Knowledge of good and evil in the garden of Eden. The Bible reveals that mankind is not equipped to righteously interpret the knowledge of good and evil. Before the flood the Bible states that mankind was “evil continually” exposing mankind’s inability to decipher the knowledge of good and evil righteously in God’s eyes.

Logically, a person’s knowledge of good and evil equates to their behavior, and God intended to teach Adam and Eve his knowledge which can always be trusted and true, but Satan got in the way. So, God sent the law to reveal all mankind as sinners. Then he sent his son Jesus Christ, but he was rejected, crucified, resurrected, and ascended for all of the sins of mankind. To me, at the crucifixion, the Cross of Christ symbolizes the tree of the knowledge of good and evil and was the act of Jesus Christ putting mankind’s knowledge of good and evil and all its effects behind himself and gone. So, Jesus Christ then charged the apostle Paul to bring forth salvation through the grace of God, through faith in Jesus Christ.

Without the law people would never have known they were sinners because each person’s version of the knowledge of good and evil makes correct decisions to them. Each person’s version of the knowledge of good and evil, which they think is perfect, is the work of the devil. When a person has faith in the gospel of grace, Paul’s gospel, the Holy Spirit, whose knowledge of good and evil is perfect enters them. As first Corinthians chapter 2 verses twelve and thirteen describe. “Now we have received not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit which is from God, that we might understand the gifts bestowed on us by God. And we impart this in words not taught by human wisdom but taught by the Spirit, interpreting Spiritual truths to those who possess the Spirit.”

This sounds like God reclaiming at least some influence over a person’s behavior, through his knowledge, similar to before Adam and Eve fell. Another thing that occurs when a person has faith in Paul’s gospel, the gospel of grace is they become a member of the “body of Christ”, as Colossians chapter three verse fifteen states, “And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in the one body.” Of course, the mind and knowledge of Jesus Christ controls the “body of Christ.” Have a great day.

