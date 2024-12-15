Satan lives on Saturn so fake Christians worship Saturnalia Christmas genocide child sacrifice day

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2024). Saturn’s cities are one of the places that Satan Lucifer lives on, so the "Black Sun" Saturnalian “fallen angel demon-possessed AI black goo nanite infested” Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens and their Atlantis 1st Reich Roman 3rd Reich Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet and the millions of fake Christians worship the pagan Satanist Saturnalia Christmas genocide child sacrifice festival. Millions of Satan Lucifer's Western feminist nations' "Bible verses redefining, women's head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender" fake Christians go to their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors churches, where they celebrate Christmas church events, in order to give permission to Satan Lucifer & his fallen angels & their Draco avatar Satanist globalist elites to kidnap & torture & rape & sacrifice & eat hundreds of thousands of children, during Christmas & Easter & New Year & Halloween & Valentine. This is why hundreds of thousands of children disappear during these holiday periods. Satan Lucifer & Krampus (Santa Claus) gets permission from the millions of fake Christians to kidnap & torture & rape & sacrifice & eat hundreds of thousands of children by using his millions of Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors to celebrate & worship these pagan “mass child sacrifice pagan festivals” to conjure the demon spirits and give permission for the child sacrifices, because the pastors want Christmas donation money and Christmas church event recruitment of new church donators. Also, if the Nicolaitan pastors refuse to do these Christmas church events & church services, then the 99% religious filth church donators would go to another church, and all the church member witch assassins would kill the fake unbiblical job position pastor and his fake Christian genetic descendant idols with heart attacks & car accidents & cancers & aneurisms & poisons & violent crimes & suicides & CIA microwave oven weapons cooking alive from next door homes & every hotel room, and replace him with another of Satan Lucifer’s pastors or even a Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist female pastor witch, because Satan Lucifer & his fallen angels give their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers witch feminists the highest-paying most-prestigious most-easiest most-strategic jobs and pastors’ roles. If they have Draco avatar Satanists and witches doing the pastors’ jobs, then they can get millions of more fake Christian church members to attend church, instead of having a human specie Nicolaitan pastor servant doing the pastor’s job, because they use witchcraft & magic & demon spirits & the black magic energy generated from the torture & rape & sacrifice of millions of children, which attracts millions of fake Christians to their churches. Wherever Satan Lucifer is, that is where the millions of fake Christians gather in huge numbers, and wherever God’s real Christians are, that is where the millions of fake Christians leave in anger & disgust because the real Christians teach the hundreds of unpleasant original Bible verses, and run away from in sheer terror of persecutions for Christ and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room. Even worse judgment awaits those sly conniving selfish cowardly traitor “mass murder accomplices in crime” silent condoning fake Christians who come to the real Christians’ websites to find out the truth because their pastors do not teach them, and they hide the truth or alter the truth to remain safe from all the assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators.

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine