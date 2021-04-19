Radical Truth #21 - Fabricating Jesus: How the Cults Distort the Gospel of Christ

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Who IS Jesus according to Mormonism, the Watchtower, Islam, and Christianity? They all have contradictory teachings when it comes to "Jesus," so how can we know who is right and who is wrong? This episode will divide Truth from error.
Here's the FULL presentation called, "Fabricating Jesus: How the Cults Distort the Gospel of Christ" https://www.bitchute.com/video/0un383hzTWvE/
Here is the book mentioned in this episode: "Leaving Mormonism: Why Four Scholars Changed Their Minds" https://amzn.to/2ZZ8WuX
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