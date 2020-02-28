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SHOCKING!!! FOX News caught faking CPAC 2011 video of Ron Paul winning straw poll two years running! Donald Trump on list?
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43 views • February 28, 2020
FOX News used video of boos by Mitt Romney supporters in 2010 as if it were video from the then current 2011 CPAC convention where an enthusiastic crowd cheered for Ron Paul as the winner. Donald Trump made the list as a write-in that year at 1% of the vote.
Link:
https://tinyurl.com/FakeBoos
https://tinyurl.com/InfoWarURLs
Link:
https://tinyurl.com/FakeBoos
https://tinyurl.com/InfoWarURLs
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