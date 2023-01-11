Create New Account
Understanding the Trinity: Principle 4 (English Version)
Busting Myths
Today our focus will be the Fourth Principle (God in Christ) in Understanding the Godhead. This lesson will gather together biblical principles to reveal the true nature of God and contrast it with the orthodox, philosophical Trinity. The culmination of this series of Understanding the Godhead will open your eyes to the wayward teaching of Christian philosophers over the past millennium. Millions of unsuspecting people have entrusted their salvation and eternal soul to these false teachers without realizing the true nature and origin of these so-called orthodox teachings.


Although this video culminates the goal of revealing all four principles in Understanding the Godhead, it is not the end of our studies. The supplemental videos coming will cover such subjects as Elohim and what this title means, the Pre-existent Christ, the baptism of Jesus Christ, Genesis 1:26, and many other areas used by philosophers to prop up their views on God. You won't want to miss these lessons.


I highly recommend you watch the previous lessons prior to viewing this one as it sets the groundwork for the things covered in today's study.


Chapters

00:00 Prologue

00:43 Thematic Declaration

01:27 Opening Credits

02:01 Series Recap

03:48 Premise Review

04:54 Principle 4 Start

06:31 Philosophical Smoke Screens

07:19 Philosophy Exposed!

08:25 The Godhead in Simple Terms

09:13 Some Common Mistakes

09:53 The Son's Inheritance

11:44 His NAME

13:13 Purpose of His coming

15:14 Lies in the Creed!

15:38 Revelation of the NAME

17:43 Is 'Jehovah' God's Name?

18:24 Importance of the Name of Jesus

21:23 The Father's Name

23:26 Not Just a Man

24:18 His Dual Nature

28:31 How is He Speaking?

28:49 Contrasting Comparisons

29:57 Trinitarian Teachers Stop Short

31:34 How Can He Be BOTH?

35:13 Principle 4 Summary

36:11 Principle 4 Defined

36:33 Addressing False Accusations

38:21 Co-equality?

40:28 Is Jesus Fully God?

43:47 Essential Importance

48:38 Conclusion

51:10 An Appeal to the Listener

53:33 Short Jump into History

53:56 Revealing Orthodox Philosophies

56:01 Just Accept It

56:59 Outro

57:56 End Credits

biblegodbible studyphilosophyprinciplesmodalismonenessnature of godapostolicgodheadproof the trinity is false doctrinethe trinity lie exposedexposing the trinity lieis the trinity paganfalse trinity doctrinetrinity scripturesmonotheism vs polytheismis the trinity taught in the biblechristian philosophywhy do christians believe in a trinityamazing facts trinitywhy is the trinity paganhistory of the pagan trinitythe pagan trinityunderstanding the godhead

