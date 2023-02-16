Dr. Malhotra is a British cardiologist,public health campaigne,author, and advocate against the use of COVID vaccines. He campaigns for people to reduce sugar in their diet, promotes a low-carb and high-fat diet, and encourages the reduction of medical overprescribing. He was the first science director of Action on Sugar in 2014. He was listed as one of The Sunday Times 500 most influential people in 2016 and was twice recognized as one of the top fifty black and minority ethnic community member pioneers in the UK's National Health Service by the Health Service Journal.[8][6] Malhotra is co-author of a book called The Pioppi Diet.

His views on diet and health have been criticized by the British Heart Foundation as "misleading and wrong", and his public questioning of the need ever to use statins has been condemned as a danger to public health.[10] His "Pioppi diet" was named by the British Dietetic Association as one of the "top 5 worst celeb diets to avoid in 2018" During the COVID-19 pandemic, Malhotra published a book called The 21-Day Immunity Plan, which claims that following the diet can quickly help people reduce their risk from the virus; such claims are not backed by medical research evidence.[Despite initially campaigning for the COVID vaccine, he later campaigned against the use of COVID mRNA vaccines[ contrary to the available evidence.

