© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Syria News Nov 29th Arabic News Channel Broadcast 11-29-24 Friday
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzCCThEIFD8
نشرة 21 - 22 غرينيتش | جبهة النصرة تفرض حظر تجوال في حلب.. وتعزيزات عسكرية عراقية إلى الحدود السورية
21-22 GMT Bulletin | Jabhat al-Nusra imposes a curfew in Aleppo. Iraqi military reinforcements to the Syrian border