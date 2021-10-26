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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold 10-25
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50 views • October 26, 2021
When it comes to who is at fault for everything going wrong, it is never the democrats, according to them. But everything they are accusing the right of doing...it is actually they themselves who are doing these things. And we are falling for their lies.....all the time.
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