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Angered by Attacks on You? Break Free from The Matrix + Reaction
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22 views • November 27, 2020
Be it a political disagreement, many of us react with anger someone attacks us. Sometimes it can merely be from disagreement, or an ad hominem attack on you and your character.
But we have a choice as to how we are going to react to such stimuli. We might be programmed, as though we are in a matrix, to react in a certain manner, but we have the ability to program our own minds differently, and like Neo in The Matrix, pick the bullets zooming towards us out of the air and cast them aside with no negative emotional residue.
#matrix #adhominem #chillax
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
But we have a choice as to how we are going to react to such stimuli. We might be programmed, as though we are in a matrix, to react in a certain manner, but we have the ability to program our own minds differently, and like Neo in The Matrix, pick the bullets zooming towards us out of the air and cast them aside with no negative emotional residue.
#matrix #adhominem #chillax
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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