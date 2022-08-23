BREAKING-PUTIN IS ANGRY / INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE🌎 WARNING TO USA+EUROPE / WORMWOOD-PLANET X / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley

Aug 22, 2022 Today is 8/22/22, Today I'll be showing different things more planet x system evidence along with very vital things occurring globally...Breaking news- A Car bomb explosion kills daughter of Putin ally Alexander Dugin, Russia says. The daughter of Alexander Dugin, who mainstream calls the right hand man or the "brain" of Putin who helped shape the Kremlin’s narrative about Ukraine, was killed Saturday when the car she was driving exploded near Moscow, according to Russia’s main investigative authority.Russia’s Investigative Committee said it was looking into the incident and had opened a criminal murder case. A Toyota Land Cruiser “went off at full speed on a public highway” and caught fire, it said, after an “explosive device planted under the bottom of the car on the driver’s side” blew up. The driver, identified by the committee as “journalist and political scientist Daria Dugina,” died at the scene. It said early evidence pointed to “a murder for hire.” Dugina, 29, was driving her father’s car from a festival they both attended when the blast occurred, engulfing the car in flames, Dugin’s friend Andrey Krasnov told the state-run media outlet Tass. Krasnov said she “was driving another car but she took his car today.” He said he believed her father was the target of an attack, “or maybe the two of them.”....... Many fingers are being pointed in different directions who may be responsible as Putin has the United States government in his view as possible suspects. While someone in Ukraine a very rich man said actually it was a group out of Ukraine who want to bring down the Russian government though others say there's no proof of the rich mans claims..... I don't know who did it but one thing is for certain as Russia made clear as did Putin and putins allies, that Russia and Putin want revenge from the actions taken on his close friends daughter.... Things are about to get much worse... You'll see also what I call an atmospheric tail coming into our atmosphere that's fiery yellow in its hue. These tails are created when certain planet x system bodies or comet bodies pass earth and change our atmosphere to the point that literally can create what I call their own atmospheric cloud tails. You'll see the red planet x system body caught by me again over Germany yesterday evening on public skycameras... You will hear an audio clip from 8/19/22 planet x system insider mike from around the world who always goes on Paul Begley youtube channel every thursday night to speak on prophetic things going on and coming from the planet x system... Around 2 days ago Italy also now France and Poland were hit with 140 mile per hour straight line winds that killed over 600 people in italy alone as you'll see wind footage in italy and you'll hear mikes warning for Europe and the USA on the winds coming due to planet x system effects on earth...

Also more meteor debri came in. Spain saw debris come in 4-5 days ago and just 1 day ago debri came in over Saudi Arabia... Also another one 2 days ago I don't know location for as of yet...As I've said many times your planet earth is going through a large asteroid debri field already relating to a seperate planet x system body here with the of the planet x system. Though soon the main debris will fall by the millions from the red dragon/wormwood/nemesis/planet xs debri tail that stretches as long as jupiters width tail length wise and millions will fall GLOBALLY soon in Gods timing. Plus more in this video such as planet x system effects seen within our clouds ... Also planet x system sky pics and effects from the planet x system in pictures... Glowing strange clouds from planet x system effects seen in China and another place recently...plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.





Credited videos BELOW-

My baby guppies/ Planet x system body passed earth creating what I call an atmospheric tail- https://youtu.be/m2-TKjgtSPM

7EVEN- Meteor debri explodes in night sky-

https://youtu.be/QQlhtePYqms

Anderson Luna/red planet x system sky and clouds in Mexico-South America region- https://youtube.com/shorts/vPQtm8v-3c...

INSIDE CLIPS/meteor debri from spain originally caught by joffers_jo on Instagram-https://youtube.com/shorts/vsaL17q3Uo...

Disaster compilations- glowing strange clouds over Japan- https://youtube.com/shorts/_S1afzXs6Y...





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