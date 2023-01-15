DR CHRIS SHOEMAKER: WHAT YOU'RE NOT BEING TOLD ABOUT COVID-19 MRNA INJECTIONS

Speaking at General Assembly Meeting #64 on Monday, November 7, Dr Chris Shoemaker gave a presentation about what we're not being told about Covid-19 mRNA injections.
Dr Chris Shoemaker just spoke to us about what we're not being told about Covid-19 mRNA injections. Dr Shoemaker is a comprehensive Physician in Ontario and a member of the College of Family Physicians of Canada. He has worked in Emergency Medicine and as a Hospitalist in both Ontario and British Columbia, Canada. More recently he was part of the Eastern Ontario Response Team to Covid-19. Chris has declared the need to 'Save the Children - End the Vax'.
Learn more about Dr Shoemaker: drshoemakercovidtruth.com
This is an edited segment from the weekly live General Assembly meeting on November 7, 2022. This video is also available on Rumble, Odysee, and Bitchute.
Support us: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/donate
Subscribe: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/subscribe
Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT
REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
Shared from and subscribe to:
World Council for Health
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6Gy1Ib4bebQG/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.