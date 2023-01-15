Create New Account
DR CHRIS SHOEMAKER: WHAT YOU'RE NOT BEING TOLD ABOUT COVID-19 MRNA INJECTIONS
Speaking at General Assembly Meeting #64 on Monday, November 7, Dr Chris Shoemaker gave a presentation about what we're not being told about Covid-19 mRNA injections.


Dr Chris Shoemaker just spoke to us about what we're not being told about Covid-19 mRNA injections. Dr Shoemaker is a comprehensive Physician in Ontario and a member of the College of Family Physicians of Canada. He has worked in Emergency Medicine and as a Hospitalist in both Ontario and British Columbia, Canada. More recently he was part of the Eastern Ontario Response Team to Covid-19. Chris has declared the need to 'Save the Children - End the Vax'.


Learn more about Dr Shoemaker: drshoemakercovidtruth.com


This is an edited segment from the weekly live General Assembly meeting on November 7, 2022. This video is also available on Rumble, Odysee, and Bitchute.


Support us: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/donate

Subscribe: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/subscribe


Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html


🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts


5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/


Shared from and subscribe to:

World Council for Health

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6Gy1Ib4bebQG/


vaccines censorship gmos communism propaganda 5g ai genocide nwo 1984 agenda 21 transhumanism masks quarantines lockdowns plandemic curfews the great reset c-ovid hoax

