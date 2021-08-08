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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 11) Some Foreclosure cases can be Reversed - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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0 view • August 08, 2021
To some extent foreclosure cases can be reversed and returned to prior owner. The law allow some cases to help people regain their assets using various means. Let's say you are a farmer and big Mr. business want your farm for some development fraud scheme is going on, as U.S citizen they will use various way to defraud you through taxes by claiming they are your government. They are not your government, they are the American Raj in America. The Business Man in this case was acting as Economic Hit Man being used as proxy by the Queen and the Pope to build a Roman like model cities style around the world, subjected to Rules of Civil Procedures codes. Where the American government? Well, it's being build after 160 years of absent. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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