BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM CAUSING CHAOS/INSIDER MIKE WAS RIGHT (METEORS CAME IN)🕚 IS SHORTREAD BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley

Aug 2, 2022 Today is now 8/2/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. Video highlights: days back around 2 days ago when the crashing Chinese rocket was supposed to hit, as is also strangely the same timing mike from around the world (insider on Paul Begley youtube channel ) told paul about coming debris a cluster of asteroid debris from the planet x system would come in possibly hitting places from July 31st to August 3rd 2022.. As multiple people saw meteor/asteroid debris coming into our atmosphere over the middle east, over Borneo and Indonesia and Puerto Rico a massive one exploded in the sky, and other places. Supposedly one of China's huge rockets ( a half piece) of one that was tons in pounds was supposed to break up on our atmosphere on the 30th to the 31st. I'm honestly not buying it was rocket debris because it came down multiple places and looked like different kinds of asteroid and meteor debri. And matches what insider mike from around the world told pastor Paul Begley 3 days ago to expect ( a cluster of planet x system debri) anytime starting on July 31st til August 3rd of 2022. As I said before first comes the clusters of debris from planet xs tail then fiery asteroid debris will fall in waves or in "seasons" as insider mike warned of around 2 years ago or longer.. All I know is soon millions will hit globally coming from planet xs debri tail thats as long as jupiters width... I feel the whole rocket nonsense was a cover up of what insider mike said would come as it did come, and was seen in different countries big and small debris... You'll see more pictures caught by me on different European/German skycameras showing multiple planet x system bodies including the large red one again seen in different cameras all caught by me. You'll see major floods and fires due to the planet x system causing climate and weather chaos on earth as a famous mosque in Iran was flooded. Las Vegas strips were flooded as Kentucky was badly hit as multiple are dead in Kentucky with over 300 people missing from their massive flood that hit eastern Kentucky.... And supposedly today a second top leader that used to be next to Osama bin Laden if anyone remembers him as I remember him. His name was Ayman Al Zawahiri that has ( supposedly has been shot down/killed ) by a drone in Afghanistan, though I'm not buying the news or msm lies as our government lied to the global public about who was really behind 9/11/2001 attacks at the trade centers in nyc and they hid truth why they really stormed into Afghanistan and into Iraq making everyone believe they were looking for guys in a cave with hardly if any cell phone signal at the time lol... I'll leave it at that. I feel more this was a stunt real or not to make Joey B look good in reality lol and a massive distraction method... And what's really odd is you'll see older pictures of the terror leader though new picture you'll see he's shaved with no MARK on his forehead as original pictures shows a scar on his forehead yet the newest picture there is NO SCAR. So yes it makes me question the story moreso now... In grace church in nyc they turned a house of God and worship into a den of sin, having a well known trans person come into the church to do a show for adults and children alike. Bible prophecy is coming to pass what's occurring now. True Christians and those who say they are of Christ and clearly aren't are being revealed right now. Like tares being separated from the wheat as bible says that's what would happen. God's sheep shall be separated from worldly goats that belong to Satan their cause god... Welcome to the USA. Welcome to mystery Babylon that shall fall and be heavily judged by God., though to judgement is soon coming globally after Jesus gets his own off this earth protecting true Christians.. Plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming. Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord.





Credited videos below-

Kevinizooropa/ Large meteor exploded over Puerto Rico-

https://youtu.be/eDb3NMG5GXs

Today's Motivation/planet x system body lighting up skies over in Delhi india- https://youtu.be/DafIRSMTyQk

All other videos used am using according to the fair use and public domain law for educational purposes only as I make no money.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976,

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNi55RtIDAw



