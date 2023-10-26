Southern Gaza "SAFE ZONE" - Footage from Khan Younis Shows Total Devastation - "Israel" Led their Captive Sheep to a Slaughter

Southern Gaza “Safe Zone”: Footage from Khan Younis Shows Total Devastation.
Adding:
Gaza Death Toll Passes 7,000 – Palestinian Health Ministry:
- At least 7,028 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since October 7, the ministry said.
- Some 2,913 children and 1,709 women are among the dead - marking the highest number of war fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.