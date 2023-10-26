Create New Account
Southern Gaza "SAFE ZONE" - Footage from Khan Younis Shows Total Devastation - "Israel" Led their Captive Sheep to a Slaughter
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Southern Gaza “Safe Zone”: Footage from Khan Younis Shows Total Devastation.

Adding:

Gaza Death Toll Passes 7,000 – Palestinian Health Ministry:

- At least 7,028 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since October 7, the ministry said.

- Some 2,913 children and 1,709 women are among the dead - marking the highest number of war fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005.



