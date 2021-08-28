NEWSBREAK 133|BREAKING: DR. YOUNG REVEALS GRAPHENE, ALUMINIUM, LNP CAPSIDS, PARASITE IN 4 VACCINES

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Absolutely bombshell and major reveals on what is in the vaccines, with use of electron and other kinds of microscopy from original research by Dr. Robert Young and his team, confirming what the La Quinta Columna researchers found---toxic nanometallic content with cytotoxic and genotoxic effects as well as an identified parasite. This is major revelation: please stay tuned for a major article reporting this at ECC, meanwhile please share this video widely!
LINKS FOR MORE:
Dr. Young's major article reporting his findings:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
Will post more links here shortly!