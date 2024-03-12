Create New Account
COMPARING 9/11, THE COVID PANDEMIC & GAZA
Patriots on Fire
https://danhappel.com/parallels-of-911-the-covid-pandemic-and-gaza/
The events that took place on 9/11/2001, the Covid pandemic and the Hamas massacre have far too many similarities to be ignored. Join us for a thought provoking discussion with Architect Richard Gage, the Founder of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, to hear of the many similarities between these supposedly unrelated public health and Islamic terrorist events.

You might find the similarities far too many to be dismissed by an honest and thoughtful adult.

Foreknowledge of the events?
Drills?
Insider Trading?
Predictive Programing (Foreshadowing)?

