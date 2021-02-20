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Evidence for using Augmented Reality on the board of the ISS - Flat Earth – STAMAT - Доказателство за използването на Обогатена реалност на МКС
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153 views • February 20, 2021
Jan 21, 2020
https://stamat.org/
By using Augmented Reality, the Illuminati-owned Space agencies are deceiving us that the International Space Station they invented actually exists in the infinite vacuum Space.
Чрез използването на Обогатена реалност Космическите агенции, собственост на Илюминатите ни заблуждават, че действително съществува измислената от тях Международна Космическа Станция в безкрайното вакуумно пространство.
The explanation for the defects in the video picture is as follows: in the camera (or cameras) whose video channel is contained in one layer of Virtual Reality, there are bugs, malfunctions or errors in the video compression, which cause picture problems in this layer. When the Astro-nots start waving goodbye, the camera that captures them malfunctions and shut down, so their images contained in that Virtual layer, along with the images of manipulated objects marked with red circles, blur and fall apart. It is interesting to note that the envelope on the left wall completely disappears! On the other hand, the image of the entire cabin remains perfectly cristal clear until the end of the broadcast, without any defects, which means that the video layer, containing the background of the pseudo-space station, remains perfectly synchronized.
Обяснението на дефектите във видео картината е следното: в камерата (или камерите), чийто видео канал се съдържа в един слой от Виртуалната реалност се появяват бъгове, неизправност или грешки при компресирането на видеото, които предизвикват проблеми в картината на този слой. Когато Астро-не-тата започват да махат с ръка за сбогом, камерата, която ги снима дефектира, дава грешки и изключва и затова техните образи, съдържащи се в един Виртуален слой, заедно с образите на отбелязаните с червени кръгове манипулирани предмети, се размиват и разпадат. Интересно е да отбележим, че пликът на лявата стена съвсем изчезва! От друга страна, образът на цялата кабина до края на излъчването остава съвършено ясен и чист, без никакви дефекти, което означава, че видео слоят, съдържащ декора на псевдо-Космическата станция, остава перфектно синхронизиран.
Therefore, the problem in the video image unequivocally proves the use of Virtual Reality, as only the video stream from the camera capturing the Astro-nots, along with the video channel with the marked objects contained in the same Virtual layer, is distorted and disintegrated, while the cabin background image, contained in separate Virtual layer remains clear and free of defects. It should be noted that when the images blur and disintegrate, behind the astronaut-actors appears the blue screen for CGI, in front of which they are filmed.
Следователно, възникналият проблем във видео изображението, недвусмислено доказва използването на Виртуална реалност, тъй като само видео потока от камерата, снимаща Астро-не-тата, и видео канала с отбелязаните обекти, съдържащи се в един и същи Виртуален слой, се нарушава и разпада, докато изображението на кабината-декор, съдържащо се в друг Виртуален слой, остава чисто и без дефекти. Трябва да отбележим, че когато образите се размиват и разпадат, зад актьорите-астронавти се показва синият екран за CGI, върху който са снимани.
This video triumphantly shatters the fantasy of the "Space Station" and no more evidence is needed to prove that it does not exist, and the astronauts floating around are, in fact, just actors placed in Virtual Reality!
Това видео триумфално разбива на пух и прах фантазията „Космическа станция“ и не са нужни повече никакви доказателства, че тя не съществува, а летящите насам-натам из нея уж Астронавти са, всъщност, просто актьори поставени във Виртуална реалност!
NASA Original video: Space Station Crew Members Discuss Life in Space with the Media - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VO0imCO7x3E&;t=6s
https://stamat.org/
By using Augmented Reality, the Illuminati-owned Space agencies are deceiving us that the International Space Station they invented actually exists in the infinite vacuum Space.
Чрез използването на Обогатена реалност Космическите агенции, собственост на Илюминатите ни заблуждават, че действително съществува измислената от тях Международна Космическа Станция в безкрайното вакуумно пространство.
The explanation for the defects in the video picture is as follows: in the camera (or cameras) whose video channel is contained in one layer of Virtual Reality, there are bugs, malfunctions or errors in the video compression, which cause picture problems in this layer. When the Astro-nots start waving goodbye, the camera that captures them malfunctions and shut down, so their images contained in that Virtual layer, along with the images of manipulated objects marked with red circles, blur and fall apart. It is interesting to note that the envelope on the left wall completely disappears! On the other hand, the image of the entire cabin remains perfectly cristal clear until the end of the broadcast, without any defects, which means that the video layer, containing the background of the pseudo-space station, remains perfectly synchronized.
Обяснението на дефектите във видео картината е следното: в камерата (или камерите), чийто видео канал се съдържа в един слой от Виртуалната реалност се появяват бъгове, неизправност или грешки при компресирането на видеото, които предизвикват проблеми в картината на този слой. Когато Астро-не-тата започват да махат с ръка за сбогом, камерата, която ги снима дефектира, дава грешки и изключва и затова техните образи, съдържащи се в един Виртуален слой, заедно с образите на отбелязаните с червени кръгове манипулирани предмети, се размиват и разпадат. Интересно е да отбележим, че пликът на лявата стена съвсем изчезва! От друга страна, образът на цялата кабина до края на излъчването остава съвършено ясен и чист, без никакви дефекти, което означава, че видео слоят, съдържащ декора на псевдо-Космическата станция, остава перфектно синхронизиран.
Therefore, the problem in the video image unequivocally proves the use of Virtual Reality, as only the video stream from the camera capturing the Astro-nots, along with the video channel with the marked objects contained in the same Virtual layer, is distorted and disintegrated, while the cabin background image, contained in separate Virtual layer remains clear and free of defects. It should be noted that when the images blur and disintegrate, behind the astronaut-actors appears the blue screen for CGI, in front of which they are filmed.
Следователно, възникналият проблем във видео изображението, недвусмислено доказва използването на Виртуална реалност, тъй като само видео потока от камерата, снимаща Астро-не-тата, и видео канала с отбелязаните обекти, съдържащи се в един и същи Виртуален слой, се нарушава и разпада, докато изображението на кабината-декор, съдържащо се в друг Виртуален слой, остава чисто и без дефекти. Трябва да отбележим, че когато образите се размиват и разпадат, зад актьорите-астронавти се показва синият екран за CGI, върху който са снимани.
This video triumphantly shatters the fantasy of the "Space Station" and no more evidence is needed to prove that it does not exist, and the astronauts floating around are, in fact, just actors placed in Virtual Reality!
Това видео триумфално разбива на пух и прах фантазията „Космическа станция“ и не са нужни повече никакви доказателства, че тя не съществува, а летящите насам-натам из нея уж Астронавти са, всъщност, просто актьори поставени във Виртуална реалност!
NASA Original video: Space Station Crew Members Discuss Life in Space with the Media - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VO0imCO7x3E&;t=6s
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