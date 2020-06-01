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The Duran: TRUMP SET TO DEPLATFORM TWITTER. BETTER LATE THAN NEVER (MIRRORED)
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The Duran: TRUMP SET TO DEPLATFORM TWITTER. BETTER LATE THAN NEVER (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel theduran at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LUkb6_VslD0/

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 558.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the censorship of a Trump tweet which has finally awaken the US President to ongoing Big Tech censorship, demonetization, and shadow banning levied on free speech content creators.

Trump is expected to sign an executive order stripping social media giants of their platform protection, turning them into publishers, which is, after all, what they have become.

#Twitter #Trump #BigTech #TheDuran

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End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
trumpcensorshiptrusttwitteryou tubeface book
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