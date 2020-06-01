© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Duran: TRUMP SET TO DEPLATFORM TWITTER. BETTER LATE THAN NEVER (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Share
Report
243 views • June 01, 2020
The Duran: TRUMP SET TO DEPLATFORM TWITTER. BETTER LATE THAN NEVER (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel theduran at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LUkb6_VslD0/
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 558.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the censorship of a Trump tweet which has finally awaken the US President to ongoing Big Tech censorship, demonetization, and shadow banning levied on free speech content creators.
Trump is expected to sign an executive order stripping social media giants of their platform protection, turning them into publishers, which is, after all, what they have become.
#Twitter #Trump #BigTech #TheDuran
***
The Patriot Beacon
#1 Tactical Flashlight on the Market
Link: https://www.patrioticlegacy.com/product/patriot-flashlight/
Coupon code: Duran20
***
The Duran - http://theduran.com
OFFICIAL MERCH. AT THE DURAN SHOP - http://drnshop.com
PLEASE DONATE:
PAYPAL: https://paypal.me/theduran/10
SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran
PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran
FREE SPEECH VIDEO PLATFORMS:
RED PILL VIDEOS: http://redpillvideos.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/
BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom
PODCASTS:
iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-duran-podcast/id1442883993
Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666
SOCIAL:
Gab: https://gab.ai/TheDuran
Minds: https://minds.com/theduran
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/theduran_com
End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel theduran at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LUkb6_VslD0/
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 558.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the censorship of a Trump tweet which has finally awaken the US President to ongoing Big Tech censorship, demonetization, and shadow banning levied on free speech content creators.
Trump is expected to sign an executive order stripping social media giants of their platform protection, turning them into publishers, which is, after all, what they have become.
#Twitter #Trump #BigTech #TheDuran
***
The Patriot Beacon
#1 Tactical Flashlight on the Market
Link: https://www.patrioticlegacy.com/product/patriot-flashlight/
Coupon code: Duran20
***
The Duran - http://theduran.com
OFFICIAL MERCH. AT THE DURAN SHOP - http://drnshop.com
PLEASE DONATE:
PAYPAL: https://paypal.me/theduran/10
SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran
PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran
FREE SPEECH VIDEO PLATFORMS:
RED PILL VIDEOS: http://redpillvideos.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/
BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom
PODCASTS:
iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-duran-podcast/id1442883993
Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666
SOCIAL:
Gab: https://gab.ai/TheDuran
Minds: https://minds.com/theduran
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/theduran_com
End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.