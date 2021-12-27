The latest VAERS data has been published.

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Dr. Peter McCullough (@PeterMcCulloughMD) estimates that VAERS is underreported by a factor of "4 to 5".
983,756 Adverse Events
108,572 Hospitalizations
107,860 Urgent Care
12,317 Bell's Palsy
10,429 Heart Attacks
20,560 Myocarditis
34,615 Permanently Disabled
20,622 Deaths
Yeah!! 100% Safe And Effective!
https://openvaers.com/covid-data