Nick Fuentes: It's all about the Benjamins, baby.

It's all about the Benjamins, baby. Nick Fuentes on how @IlhanMN caused a ruckus by calling out

@AIPAC

and its overwhelming influence over our country. The Jewish lobby manipulates us through an enormous network of action committees, political activists, donors, campaigns... #BanAIPAC #BanAIPAC #BanAIPAC #BanAIPAC More Nick Fuentes on http://cozy.tv/nick and https://rumble.com/c/nickjfuentes

https://archive.ph/XczG0







Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF

