Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump Removed From Ballot
channel image
The New American
2284 Subscribers
494 views
Published 12 hours ago

If Trump is removed from the ballot in Colorado, we are no longer America. But then again, some would say we're not America already.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. Newsmax - GORKA: Removing Trump from ballot is true threat to  democracy | Rob Schmitt Tonight

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2dakd8HQWc&ab_channel=Newsmax


2. Newsmax - Ideological Islamic zealots are undermining America right now | Rob Schmitt Tonight

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wd3G23Fx7mc&ab_channel=Newsmax


3. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Gordan Chang Pt. 2

https://americasvoice.news/video/z1qMsHkxOI1o0fl/?related=playlist


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
trumpcoloradoballot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket