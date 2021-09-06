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CHINA, RUSSIA, U.S.S.A.: WHICH ARMY IS THE MOST CLEAR AND PRESENT THREAT TO AMERICAN FAMILIES AND CULTURE?
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40 views • September 06, 2021
Three recently released military promotional videos tell us a lot about which major military is most openly at war with God and is therefore the most clear and present threat to American families.
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Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
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