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Joe Biggs And Owen Shroyer Talk Internet Censorship And Democrat Party Terrorism - War Room Full Show
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36 views • August 10, 2019
Owen Shroyer is joined in studio by Joe Biggs for the whole three hours and the mayhem ensues. Topics range from Drag Queen Story Time to the ANTIFA Protest happening in Portland as well as Jeffrey Epstein and where society is currently at. Joe and Owen have a lot of fun as they are joined by Enrique Tarrio. Tracy Shannon joins the show to discuss the assault on her sun at the Anti-DQST press conference by a protester.
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