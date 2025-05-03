Trump's Chemtrails Task Force Exposes DARPA Plot to Murder 170 Million Americans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Trump administration's Chemtrails Task Force is moving at lightning speed, shrugging off the mainstream's mockery and the silence of captured institutions.
In just weeks, they've uncovered a series of bombshells: rogue chemtrails operations, pumping chemicals into our air, soil, and water are being run out of multiple government agencies, including the Pentagon's darkest corner DARPA.
That's right, the same shadowy Deep State department behind the Covid vaccine is now tied to this assault on our skies.
And the source? None other than HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has revealed that these chemtrails aren't just experiments gone wrong they're part of a deliberate plan for massive depopulation, targeting tens of millions of lives.
