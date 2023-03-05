Heather Wilson: It is the people who create the government. The government is built to help the people not to rule them

https://gettr.com/post/p2aizt879af

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 Heather Wilson, the founder of the American Christian fundraising website @GiveSendGo, says in an interview with the New Federal State of China: "It is the people who create the government. The government is built to help the people not to rule them, but it rules the people with an iron fist. We can take back autonomy from the government only if we stand together."





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 美国基督教众筹网站GiveSendGo创始人希瑟·威尔逊接受新中国联邦受访时说：“是人民创建了政府。政府是用来帮助人民而非统治人民的，可它却用铁腕手段统治了人民。只有所有人团结起来，才能从政府手中夺回自主权。”



