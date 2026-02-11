BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Date: Feb. 11, 2026 - Lesson 28-2026. Title: God's Sovereignty Over Kings
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1 day ago

Proverbs 21:1–3 reveals God’s sovereign rule over authority, morality, and worship. Even the heart of a king is like channels of water in the Lord’s hand—directed wherever He wills. While human ways may seem right in their own eyes, the Lord weighs the heart with perfect judgment. True devotion is not found merely in sacrifice or religious activity, but in righteousness and justice, which delight God more than offerings. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how God governs leaders, examines motives, and calls His people to live lives of obedient integrity rather than hollow ritual.

Lesson 28-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


