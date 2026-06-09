Iran LEGO: "Midnight Sunrise"

🚨 Iran just dropped a full LEGO RAP MUSIC VIDEO about turning Israel’s Ramat David airbase into rubble… and it SLAPS harder than the missiles themselves 😂💥

Tehran going absolutely feral cheering in the “Midnight Sunrise.”

IRGC bricks launching ballistic bangers like it’s New Year’s Eve on steroids.

Panic-mode Trump on the hotline screaming “STAND DOWN BRO!” while the base gets YEETED into pure dust.

Explosions. Fighter jets. Smoke plumes. A bearded Lego legend in front of a giant SACRED DEFENSE sign dropping bars.

Shout out to

@HemmatMahdi

for this banger!! 🔥🔥🫡

THIS IS NEXT LEVEL ART!