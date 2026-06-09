Iran LEGO: "Midnight Sunrise"

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🚨 Iran just dropped a full LEGO RAP MUSIC VIDEO about turning Israel’s Ramat David airbase into rubble… and it SLAPS harder than the missiles themselves 😂💥
Tehran going absolutely feral cheering in the “Midnight Sunrise.”
IRGC bricks launching ballistic bangers like it’s New Year’s Eve on steroids.
Panic-mode Trump on the hotline screaming “STAND DOWN BRO!” while the base gets YEETED into pure dust.
Explosions. Fighter jets. Smoke plumes. A bearded Lego legend in front of a giant SACRED DEFENSE sign dropping bars.
Shout out to
@HemmatMahdi
for this banger!! 🔥🔥🫡
THIS IS NEXT LEVEL ART!