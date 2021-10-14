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The Importance Of Oxygen Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 10.13.21
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46 views • October 14, 2021
The Importance Of Oxygen Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 10.13.21
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#HBP #diabetes #health
Air Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the importance of oxygen. Stating that all of the mass die offs were due low oxygen levels. Recommending that people should grow plants in every window of their homes and offices. Contending this will increase oxygen levels help people to have better cognition.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of coffee drinkers. Finding those who drank high amounts of coffee at least 82.9 milligrams of caffeine per day had higher levels of anti-inflammatory gut bacteria. They also had lower levels of harmful bacteria in their microbiome.
Callers
Alone has several health challenges including high blood pressure, peripheral neuropathies, type 2 diabetes and bouts of diarrhea.
Ruth is obese and has cold feet.
Saferdene has rheumatoid arthritis in his knees.
Lenora is experiencing some cognition problems.
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
(800) 212-2613
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
#HBP #diabetes #health
Air Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the importance of oxygen. Stating that all of the mass die offs were due low oxygen levels. Recommending that people should grow plants in every window of their homes and offices. Contending this will increase oxygen levels help people to have better cognition.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of coffee drinkers. Finding those who drank high amounts of coffee at least 82.9 milligrams of caffeine per day had higher levels of anti-inflammatory gut bacteria. They also had lower levels of harmful bacteria in their microbiome.
Callers
Alone has several health challenges including high blood pressure, peripheral neuropathies, type 2 diabetes and bouts of diarrhea.
Ruth is obese and has cold feet.
Saferdene has rheumatoid arthritis in his knees.
Lenora is experiencing some cognition problems.
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