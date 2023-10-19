MiG-31K with Kinzhal signal the US aircraft carrier

President Vladimir Putin ordered MiG-31K fighter jet armed with Kh-47 Kinzhal to patrol the Black Sea. This could be considered a bad signal for the two US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea that came to support Israel. The Western collective has waged a hybrid war against Russia, Kinzhal even sinking an aircraft carrier in the worst case scenario, and in practice Russia could intervene if necessary.

