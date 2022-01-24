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"6G-powered mixed-reality goggles" made by China and exhibited at CES 2022.
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285 views • January 24, 2022
"6G-powered mixed-reality goggles" made by China and exhibited at CES 2022.
Two handy functions: Hides the disgusting Third World dystopia that Globalism Inc turned your country into and beams YouTube adverts directly into your eyeballs.
Two handy functions: Hides the disgusting Third World dystopia that Globalism Inc turned your country into and beams YouTube adverts directly into your eyeballs.
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