BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COVID 19 And Face Masks Interview with Denis Rancourt
RealNewsChannel.com
RealNewsChannel.com
1574 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
29 views • August 02, 2020
Mercola
365K subscribers
Denis Rancourt, Ph.D., a former full professor of physics, is a researcher with the Ontario Civil Liberties Association in Canada. He’s held that volunteer position since 2014, which has given him the opportunity to dig into scientific issues that impact civil rights. He also did postdoctoral work in chemistry.

Here, we discuss the controversial topic of face masks. Should you wear one? When and where? Does it protect you or not? There’s a wide range of opinions on this even within the natural health community.

• Not a single randomized controlled trial with verified outcome has been able to detect a statistically significant advantage of wearing a mask versus not wearing a mask, when it comes to preventing infectious viral illness•
• If there were any significant advantage to wearing a mask to reduce infection risk to either the wearer or others in the vicinity, then it would have been detected in at least one of these trials, yet there's no sign of such a benefit
• There is no evidence that masks are of any utility for preventing infection by either stopping the aerosol particles from coming out, or from going in. You're not helping the people around you by wearing a mask, and you're not helping yourself avoid the disease by wearing a mask
• Infectious viral respiratory diseases primarily spread via very fine aerosol particles that are in suspension in the air. Any mask that allows you to breathe therefore allows for transmission of aerosolized viruses
• All-cause mortality data are not affected by reporting bias. A detailed study of the current data of all-cause mortality shows the all-cause mortality this past winter was no different, statistically, from previous decades. COVID-19 is not a killer disease, and this pandemic has not brought anything out of the ordinary in terms of death toll

Read full article: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/ar...

Rancourt's "All-cause mortality during COVID-19: No plague and a likely signature of mass homicide by government response":
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat...

Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2qLgWRW

Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2CA9VGn

Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/2X87Z18

Subscribe to our Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/2VoirD2

Visit our shop: https://shop.mercola.com/

Find us on Social Media
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmer...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
Help Support Real News Channel.com: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c
Or Buy One of our great shirts at www.flytees.biz Use Discount Code:RNC2020 for an instant Discount
Or our Official shirt at: https://teespring.com/real-news-channel-com-free-pre?tsmac=store&;tsmic=flyteesbiz&pid=2&cid=2397

Or this new shirt: https://teespring.com/ben-franklin-quote-real-news-c?pid=369&;cid=6513

For Current National COVID 19 coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/Ongoing%20Coverage%20of%20COVID19%20Pandemic%20Month%20of%20June.php

For Local COVID 19 Coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/othernews.php

Check Out our other More Uncensored Video Channel at https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776 or visit our main site: https://realnewschannel.com/

Reusable Patriotic Face Mask: https://flytees.myshopify.com/collections/face-masks-and-coverings/products/patriot-mask

Best Storable Survival food: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4437947.433595

REUSABLE FACE MASKS: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1527672&;u=2154484&m=91387&urllink=&afftrack=

Day One Survial Gear: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=772805&;u=2154484&m=61494&urllink=&afftrack=

DEBT COUNCILING: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=221193&;u=2154484&m=26522&urllink=&afftrack=

Check Out theses Smart watches: https://shareasale.com/u.cfm?d=655220&;m=95776&u=2154484&afftrack=

Support the United Way: https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Donate

Support the USO and Our Troops: https://secure.uso.org/1911_AMT/?sc=WEBDONATE&;show_amount=true

Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/

Donate to the ACLJ: https://aclj.org/donate

Support the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Keywords
mercolacovid 19 coveragecovid 19 and face masks interview with denis rancourt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

Douglas Harrington
Japan&#8217;s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Japan’s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

HRS Editors
The Pentagon&#8217;s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

The Pentagon’s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy