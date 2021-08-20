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THE JOURNEY
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30 views • August 20, 2021
Living for Christ has truly been a journey that continues each and every day to his kingdom. Acts 2:38. Blessings.
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Other channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
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