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Все, что нужно знать о криптоэкономике.
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1 view • September 30, 2021
Представляю вашему вниманию краткое пояснение криптоэкономики от Майкла Сейлора. В основе пояснения лежит модель четырех квадрантов. Это видео основано на выжимке беседы Майкла Сейлора и Свена Хенрича.
Telegram Канал - «СrурtоСurrеnсуWоrld»
Ссылка на канал:
https://t.me/joinchat/ZjL24faUUlozNjA0
Telegram Канал - «СrурtоСurrеnсуWоrld»
Ссылка на канал:
https://t.me/joinchat/ZjL24faUUlozNjA0
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