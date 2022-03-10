IT'S TIME TO OPT OUT OF THE CORRUPT GOV'T CORPORATION -- BRENT JOHNSON

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Author Brent Johnson joins me with a VERY critical life lesson which the powers that ought-not-be make sure that none of us are ever taught.
HOWARD STORM: A MAN OF SCIENCE DISCOVERS HEAVEN & HELL ARE VERY REAL
https://thephaser.com/2022/03/howard-storm-a-man-of-science-discovers-hell-is-very-real/
MIKI KLANN- “BONDS FOR THE WIN” – MUST WATCH IMPORTANT!!
https://thephaser.com/2022/03/miki-klann-bonds-for-the-win-must-watch-important/