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THE WEAPONIZED MEDIA: How TV Became the Deep State's Delivery System
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THE WEAPONIZED MEDIA: How TV Became the Deep State's Delivery System


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7d7fj0-the-45-47-revelation-derek-johnson-on-declassification-peads-and-the-end-of.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


They weaponized the media against the American people. They used national emergencies as a smokescreen. They passed laws that violated the Constitution—and then hid behind those same laws. Now, the architect of the 45/47 operation is using their own weapons against them.


In this masterful strategic breakdown, Derek Johnson exposes the media's role in the deep state's control grid. From the 1973 War Powers Resolution—passed over Nixon's veto and a direct violation of the Constitution—to the 47 U.S. Code Section 606, a wartime power that restricts telecommunications, the legal framework has been in place for decades. The media was the massive-scale weapon. Pamphlets and books were small skills. Television was the delivery system.


Johnson explains why President Trump is naming names—CNN, The View, ABC, NBC, PBS—not as a rant, but as a strategic operation. The media has been weaponized. Now it must be disarmed. The emergency alert system will be used not for doomsday, but for positive disclosure—interrupting every phone, every TV, every moment of escape, so the target audience cannot ignore the truth.


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Keywords
mainstream media violationstitle 47 us code 606war powers resolution 1973aliens enemies act 1798weaponized media operationnbc abc cnn namedmanaged democracy illusion45-47 strategic operationtaylor swift role potentialdefense contractors lobbyistsfcc investigation the viewsedition acts governmentmedia attention span problemnpr pbs funding collapsewartime media control
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