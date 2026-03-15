China and Russia Now Gold-Backed — Will the U.S. Follow on July 4th? | Dr Robin McCutcheon

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Dr. Robin McCutcheon, Professor of Economics at Marshall University, joins the program to discuss the rapidly shifting global monetary landscape. We examine the ramifications of gold-backed currency systems already implemented by China and Russia and the growing global movement toward commodity-backed monetary systems.

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We also discuss the widely circulating claim that the United States could move to a gold-backed currency on July 4th, 2026 — a timeline that was publicly discussed on Andy Schectman’s podcast with Judy Shelton, former Federal Reserve Chair nominee. If such a shift were to occur, it would represent one of the most significant monetary changes in modern history.

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The conversation also turns to silver and its dramatically evolving role in the global economy. Historically known primarily as a jewelry metal and secondary monetary asset, silver has become a powerhouse industrial metal. Its critical use in advanced electronics, solar technology, energy systems, and modern manufacturing is fundamentally changing silver’s long-standing value proposition.

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This new reality carries enormous implications for markets and global monetary systems.

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You can learn more about Dr. McCutcheon — and even attend her complete course lectures — by visiting her website at https://Lync-Sync.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further