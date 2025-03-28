BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SN1510: Selling Hate, Abnormal Blood & Crimecycle Cleanup ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
71 followers
71 followers
31 views • 1 month ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v6rabvk-sn1510-selling-hate-abnormal-blood-and-crimecycle-cleanup-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2025/03/28/sn1510-selling-hate-abnormal-blood-crimecycle-cleanup/]


This episode wasn’t DOGE’d. The carnival of chaos never stops. This week on the transmission, we had a surprising thread or common theme of procreation, conception, children, and how our very unborn future is already under attack. The feeble attempts made by the deranged left to disrupt MAGA and the Trump administration continue to be derailed.


After documenting the obvious downfall and disarray of the Democrat party, we jump into unsettling confirmations for the vaccine injured. We are now learning the children who have taken the Covid vaccine are beginning to display anti-social and mental health issues. In a switch up for this week, we delve over to Reddit to read shared stories of those that have been injured and more.


Lastly, we close out the show talking about things such as The Finders Cult cold and how the CIA and FBI have been involved in organized human trafficking, specifically child sex trafficking for decades. What we see taking place down there at the southern border is the modern and industrial level version of it. It’s just the open manifestation of evil. This isn’t a beginner's episode. I’ll tell you that strap in for this week's latest transmission.


Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Instagram: @Freedom_Faction


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/m2xVvEC3


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpnew world order1984globalismglobalizationkilluminatifactions of freedomfreedom factiontechnocracywake upcovid19
