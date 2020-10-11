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mini drone surveillance?
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89 views • October 11, 2020
I have been a TI for 20 years. Here is a video of something inside my house. I am not sure what this object is. I am wondering if this is some kind of surveillance sensor. If anyone has any ideas please let me know. Object is at the 10 second mark. I tried posting this on Youtube but they restricted it from anyone making comments.
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