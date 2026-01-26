© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Luka's SHOCKING Defense! 😱 15-PT Lakers Comeback vs Mavs | 33 PTS + Charge Seals It! 🔥
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
Description
Luka Doncic torched Dallas for 33 PTS, 11 AST but his CLUTCH defense sparked Lakers' insane 15-point comeback WIN 116-110! Rui's dagger 3, LeBron's Q4 burst, Smart's grit. Emotional return! Full highlights.
Lakers improve to 27-17, Mavs fall to 19-27.
Hashtags
#Lakers #Mavericks #LukaDoncic #NBAComeback #LeBronJames #RuiHachimura #NBAHighlights #LALvsDAL #ClutchLuka #LakersWin