Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Principalities Exposed - Proof that it's WAR against God's People
32 views
channel image
1Human
Published Yesterday |

Choose your side

Plays at https://www.bitchute.com/video/hsJoxhnocq4S/

The war document found on the NASA website. https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf

The Principalities are NASA, DARPA, DOD, FBI, CIA, NIH, BANKERSWeapons are food (Monsanto), air (Chemtrails), water (Fluoride) psyops (germ theory aka viruses)

Imagine how many people are complicit

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2qu1UeZDGGCv/


"Capture, torture Americans in living color on prime time"

An apt description of MSM today (CNN Syndrome)

Keywords
cnnevilrussiawarnwomsmdarpasilent weapons

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket