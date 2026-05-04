Iran will break naval blockade 'in the coming hours' - resistance front reporter - (from last night)

Iran will break naval blockade 'in the coming hours' — resistance front reporter (video from last night, this morning things happened... on previous videos uploaded, newer info) Cynthia

(Prior to this video last night this... Trump announces Project Freedom: US warships will force escort out of Hormuz

The president announces a military operation to guide neutral vessels through the strait starting Monday, calling it a "humanitarian gesture" — while the US naval blockade remains in place.

Hossein Pak, a journalist with the Resistance Front, says Tehran is preparing major actions to defeat the US siege in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Iranian nation and the Armed Forces have the power to break the enemy's siege in a serious way... It's going to happen in the next few hours," he said.

The strait is about to explode — and Washington is sailing right into it.

Adding:

🚨🔨 Netanyahu's prosecution offers plea deal — no preconditions

Israel's Attorney General says she's willing to negotiate a plea bargain with the prime minister in his corruption trial, provided there are no preconditions and court proceedings aren't delayed.

✉️ "Prosecutors are willing to hold discussions with the defense to devise a worthy plea bargain, if there are no preconditions to the talks," the letter reads.

A deal would likely mean an admission of guilt and Netanyahu's resignation. Years of legal stalling may finally be ending.