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Dr. Dan Stock - immunology expert
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130 views • October 12, 2021
Mt. Vernon. Repost Rizza Islam @GotCensored
Download PDF "VAXALARM": https://tinyurl.com/vaxalarm | Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins Mike Adams with latest update on covid vaccines and the fate of humanity. JUST LISTEN WHAT BIO WEAPON mRNA KILL SHOTS DO TO YOUR BODY. Mirrored from "Mike Adams - Health Ranger Report" https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
"So Happy We Took the Pfizer Shot❗😁 If Any Side Effects Occur, Take an Advil (Wink Wink)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Ec7nbCvOwyM/
"PFIZER - THE WORST CRIMINAL COMPANY IN THE WORLD!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/tCGgyNVLfEFT/
"PROOF: KIDS WILL DIE, PFIZER KNEW" https://www.bitchute.com/video/1UzgSGxAZVWQ/
"Pfizer CEO: mRNA Changing DNA!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/G0EtW6q5WrmC/
"Karen Kingston: FDA Documents Show CV19 Vax Produces a Bioweapon!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/kigI5Izxen8Y/
"No one dares to name the conspiracy!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/wvMRcM0xbMuv/
"Pfizer CEO speaks out LIES" https://www.bitchute.com/video/0FSxFUqNM6iF/
"THE CRIMINALS OF COVID-19: It's time to take them down" https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0NjwXolnrEh/
"Conspiracy EXPOSED in Revelation" https://www.bitchute.com/video/8w3bZ9L0q2C1/
NO RECORD FOUND! https://tinyurl.com/norecordfound
"FDA REMOVING VAX INJURIES PROOF: DOCS SHOW FDA CONCEALING ADVERSE REACTIONS!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/CsrAeL6592oR/
"Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial" Download as PDF: https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635.full.pdf
"CDC Whistleblower - Don't take the shot" https://www.bitchute.com/video/kyH2Ph06qF1X/
"Karen Kingston: FDA Documents Show CV19 Vax Produces a Bioweapon!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/kigI5Izxen8Y/
"Karen Kingston: RECEIPTS! Patent PROVES Vaxx is Obedience Training Platform" https://www.bitchute.com/video/RD72w1oH9bBl/
"Karen Kingston: Unvaxed at Risk from Vaxed" https://www.bitchute.com/video/NucBxWQioR2T/
"Karen Kingston: "Do NOT Allow Them to Inject Your Children", BioTech Analyst Warns!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/HNxdEb9yLGBJ/
Download PDF "Mark of the Beast": https://tinyurl.com/vaxalarm
Watch "MARK OF THE BEAST" https://www.bitchute.com/video/BimgWpuWa6ai/
"COVID-19 Vaccine Risks in children! (Geert Vanden Bossche)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/au1YYrKfz9a3/
"PFIZER VACCINE: THEY MURDERED MY SON" https://www.bitchute.com/video/QgaZ8BqGLKpw/
"WHEN IRELAND WAKES UP, THERE'S GONNA BE HELL TO PAY - IT'S ALL IN PLAIN SIGHT" https://www.bitchute.com/video/EjmTbmj1STvw/
"UK Funeral Director - I see lots of Dead Babies in Fridges since the rollout of the Covid Injections" https://www.bitchute.com/video/fSAEyKTBxI5Y/
"DEADLY SHOTS! Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID 'Vaccine'" https://www.bitchute.com/video/N4o6QTItuBjg/
"Pfizer Whistleblower Confirms Bioweapon Global Extermination Plan" https://www.bitchute.com/video/IRtihxDZLfms/
"Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi WARNS: COVID Shots to "Decimate World Population" https://www.bitchute.com/video/1f9M4JpMOXTN/
"Professor Sucharit Bhakdi: An Urgent Message! Share with all!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/I8aAi5mRsXDC/
"To all Members of the European Union: Make a wise choice! (25/04/21)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/tlB1hmtRdMas/
"FINAL WARNING FROM EX Pfizer Vice Chief Scientific Advisor and VP, Dr. Michael Yeadon" https://www.bitchute.com/video/NFn3JBjPud
Download PDF "VAXALARM": https://tinyurl.com/vaxalarm | Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins Mike Adams with latest update on covid vaccines and the fate of humanity. JUST LISTEN WHAT BIO WEAPON mRNA KILL SHOTS DO TO YOUR BODY. Mirrored from "Mike Adams - Health Ranger Report" https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
"So Happy We Took the Pfizer Shot❗😁 If Any Side Effects Occur, Take an Advil (Wink Wink)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Ec7nbCvOwyM/
"PFIZER - THE WORST CRIMINAL COMPANY IN THE WORLD!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/tCGgyNVLfEFT/
"PROOF: KIDS WILL DIE, PFIZER KNEW" https://www.bitchute.com/video/1UzgSGxAZVWQ/
"Pfizer CEO: mRNA Changing DNA!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/G0EtW6q5WrmC/
"Karen Kingston: FDA Documents Show CV19 Vax Produces a Bioweapon!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/kigI5Izxen8Y/
"No one dares to name the conspiracy!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/wvMRcM0xbMuv/
"Pfizer CEO speaks out LIES" https://www.bitchute.com/video/0FSxFUqNM6iF/
"THE CRIMINALS OF COVID-19: It's time to take them down" https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0NjwXolnrEh/
"Conspiracy EXPOSED in Revelation" https://www.bitchute.com/video/8w3bZ9L0q2C1/
NO RECORD FOUND! https://tinyurl.com/norecordfound
"FDA REMOVING VAX INJURIES PROOF: DOCS SHOW FDA CONCEALING ADVERSE REACTIONS!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/CsrAeL6592oR/
"Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial" Download as PDF: https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635.full.pdf
"CDC Whistleblower - Don't take the shot" https://www.bitchute.com/video/kyH2Ph06qF1X/
"Karen Kingston: FDA Documents Show CV19 Vax Produces a Bioweapon!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/kigI5Izxen8Y/
"Karen Kingston: RECEIPTS! Patent PROVES Vaxx is Obedience Training Platform" https://www.bitchute.com/video/RD72w1oH9bBl/
"Karen Kingston: Unvaxed at Risk from Vaxed" https://www.bitchute.com/video/NucBxWQioR2T/
"Karen Kingston: "Do NOT Allow Them to Inject Your Children", BioTech Analyst Warns!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/HNxdEb9yLGBJ/
Download PDF "Mark of the Beast": https://tinyurl.com/vaxalarm
Watch "MARK OF THE BEAST" https://www.bitchute.com/video/BimgWpuWa6ai/
"COVID-19 Vaccine Risks in children! (Geert Vanden Bossche)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/au1YYrKfz9a3/
"PFIZER VACCINE: THEY MURDERED MY SON" https://www.bitchute.com/video/QgaZ8BqGLKpw/
"WHEN IRELAND WAKES UP, THERE'S GONNA BE HELL TO PAY - IT'S ALL IN PLAIN SIGHT" https://www.bitchute.com/video/EjmTbmj1STvw/
"UK Funeral Director - I see lots of Dead Babies in Fridges since the rollout of the Covid Injections" https://www.bitchute.com/video/fSAEyKTBxI5Y/
"DEADLY SHOTS! Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID 'Vaccine'" https://www.bitchute.com/video/N4o6QTItuBjg/
"Pfizer Whistleblower Confirms Bioweapon Global Extermination Plan" https://www.bitchute.com/video/IRtihxDZLfms/
"Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi WARNS: COVID Shots to "Decimate World Population" https://www.bitchute.com/video/1f9M4JpMOXTN/
"Professor Sucharit Bhakdi: An Urgent Message! Share with all!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/I8aAi5mRsXDC/
"To all Members of the European Union: Make a wise choice! (25/04/21)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/tlB1hmtRdMas/
"FINAL WARNING FROM EX Pfizer Vice Chief Scientific Advisor and VP, Dr. Michael Yeadon" https://www.bitchute.com/video/NFn3JBjPud
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