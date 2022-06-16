[INTERVIEW] A Lipid Nanoparticle + A Gene Is a Nuclear Bomb -Dr Ryan Cole, MD

As a pathologist analyzing diseased body tissues, Dr. Ryan Cole, MD, (Twitter @drcole12) has seen an alarming and wide-ranging increase in injuries from Covid-19 injections...what he calls a "nuclear bomb." Miscarriages, heart conditions, cancers and compromised immune function are just some of the harms that Dr. Cole (rcolemd.com) is fighting to make the public aware of.





Join us for this important interview with links to some graph sources here: https://brightlightnews.com/a-lipid-nanoparticle/





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*Filmed in Bath, England, at the #betterwayconference. We'd also like to extend a thank you to Oracle Films for their help on this shoot.









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